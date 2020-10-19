SHERIDAN — Learn how healthy soil leads to more productive fields, rangeland and gardens at Powder River Basin Resource Council’s healthy soils webinar Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. Two presenters with years of soil-building experience will present practical ideas that work for Wyoming’s soil types and climate.
Caitlin Price Youngquist is the Northwest Area Agricultural Extension Educator for the University of Wyoming and is based in Worland. She frequently presents on applying sustainable agriculture methods with particular expertise in composting, including vermicomposting (using worms), soil health, Wyoming soils, pasture management, no-till methods, cover crops and mulching.
John Brown, from Shepherd and Helena, Montana, has dedicated much of his life to utilizing organic material, biology and diversity to build healthy soils on his own land and that of other farmers and ranchers. He said building healthy soils means higher yields, better water storage, drought resistance, reduced erosion, healthier food and increased carbon storage. He has six principles that guide his soil health methods that can be applied by anyone interested in improving their soil.
The webinar is free but requires advance registration, and attendance is capped at 150. Registration is available at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/307021439586716171. The webinar will begin at 6 p.m., and following the speakers’ presentations there will be a question-and-answer period.
For more information on the healthy soils webinar, contact Powder River at 307-672-5809 or email info@powderriverbasin.org.