SHERIDAN — Due to inclement weather, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild's joint production of Into the Woods pre-show outdoor costume contest and party scheduled for Oct. 16 and 17 has been canceled.
Tickets for opening weekend are still available and attendees are encouraged to come in costume should they like.
The show features a talented cast of local performers following storybook characters everyone thought they knew on a quest to fulfill their wishes and dreams. The story unfolds as Baker and his wife wish to have a child; Cinderella wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. All wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.
Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend one of eight performances with a limited number of seats available. Streaming tickets will not be offered, and attendees will be encouraged to wear masks.
This Tony Award-winning musical from James Lapine and Steven Sondheim is both enchanting and touching and will take you on a fantastical journey through a magical world, WYO staff said.