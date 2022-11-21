SHERIDAN — In one part of Lori Clark’s classroom, a “home” area often went ignored by students when it came time to play. In order to make better use of the area, Clark asked the children what they would like to see in that space instead.
The students voted to replace the “home” space with one resembling a hospital instead. They chose a name for it, outlined jobs and responsibilities for the space and determined the tools needed to do those jobs.
“I am very excited because this whole process is such an important learning opportunity for the children,” Clark said. “So many social situations to learn from, emotional growth opportunities, fine and gross motor development, making connections between past experiences and play…”
Those skills, Clark said, are just some of the ways the preschool pilot program at Sheridan County School District 2 have proven successful this year.
The programs kicked off this fall and the two classrooms are full with 18 full- and part-time students at both Highland Park and Woodland Park Elementary schools.
Initially approved by the SCSD2 Board of Trustees during its March 2022 meeting, the pilot program was open to all Sheridan County families with children who had turned 4 years old by Aug. 23, 2022.
The program is intended to develop children’s skills — including communication and language skills, socialization and fine and gross motor skills — in a fun and supportive environment. The program, SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit said, is child- and teacher-led, meaning teachers will take cues from enrolled children in what skills may require further development.
Adsit added staff at both schools have been incredibly supportive of the new program.
“In addition to providing a skill building and nurturing learning environment, we are giving students a soft entry into elementary school life,” said Pepper Stevens, who teaches the program at Woodland Park Elementary.
Clark noted additional preschool services have been needed in the community for years, and this pilot program offers another option for families.
According to the latest data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center, 59% of young children in Wyoming, ages 3 and 4, are not enrolled in nursery programs, preschool or kindergarten, compared to 52% across the country. These programs, the data indicate, can greatly improve school-readiness, particularly for at-risk youth.
“As a former kindergarten teacher, I noticed a strong correlation between those who received preschool services and their success in school,” Clark said. “Kids with preschool experience started their academic career with a strong self concept, interpersonal skills and a foundation in both academic and social emotional abilities. This jumpstart made a huge positive impact on my former students.”
While the first year of the pilot program has gone well so far, those running the program are already looking at ways to improve it for next year. For example, Stevens said, she’d like to build in more mentoring opportunities with older children in the school spending time in the preschool classroom.
Adsit, too, said now that the school has gone through many of the processes for the program, they hope to streamline things like registration for next year.
In contrast to SCSD2’s K-12 education options, the preschool pilot program does have a cost: Eight-hour days at the preschool program cost $40 per day while four-hour half-days cost $25 per day. Preschool programs do not fit into traditional public K-12 funding models and require tuition costs as a result, Adsit said.
While only in its first year, families have already begun asking if the program will continue.
“I have current families asking if we will be here next year, the year after that, and three years from now, because they want their younger children to be able to participate in SCSD2’s preschool program,” Stevens said.