CLEARMONT — For many rural families, shuttling young children to preschool simply isn’t an option. The remote location of many ranches and homes in eastern Sheridan County means a long drive to or from Sheridan, Buffalo or Gillette.
For that reason, many children in such areas miss out on preschool experiences their more urban counterparts enjoy.
“You run into kids coming into kindergarten without any preschool experience,” said Joslyn Camino, a first- and second-grade teacher at Arvada-Clearmont schools.
Camino said with how much the education system has changed in the last 10-20 years, that puts children at a disadvantage.
“Our kindergartners are reading at Christmastime,” she said. “So the more we can do to prep them as far as having all the gross motor and fine motor skills and just making sure they’re ready to be in school, ready to learn letters and sounds, learn their numbers — the more prepared they are the easier it is and the more they’ll enjoy the whole process.”
With that goal in mind, Camino pitched the idea of creating a preschool in Clearmont for the families in the area. She brought the idea before the Clear Creek Recreation District board and the concept took off from there.
Camino said the recreation district board has done much of the leg work to get the program up and running, including creating a space in the district’s facility and calling families to encourage enrollment.
Amy Rowe, administrative assistant for the recreation district, said Camino approached her with the idea in May, but the planning for the preschool program started in earnest in July.
The recreation district, Rowe said, is primarily providing the space and materials for the new program. The program is free for families whose children attend.
Because both teachers involved in the preschool program — Camino and Misty Ballek — both teach full time at SCSD3, the new program will start small in Clearmont.
Beginning Sept. 7, the preschool program will meet on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. at the recreation district facility. That time aligns with when some of the children’s older siblings attend a youth program at the church across the street, making the task of traveling to and from preschool easier on families.
Camino said the program currently has about 10 children signed up to participate.
“We have had a lot of good response,” Rowe said of her outreach to local families. Families are excited to provide children with opportunities for early socialization and skill development, and organizers of the program hope it will reduce the rate of children needing to repeat kindergarten.
Beyond the classroom time with children, organizers said the preschool program will also include an element of parental education. Along with the weekly in-person activities, parents will take home activity bags that include literacy activities and other concepts to work on throughout the week.
While Camino is unsure how the program will grow in future years, she said she’s excited to see it evolve in the community.