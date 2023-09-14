BUFFALO — Powder River District Ranger Thad Berrett is planning a prescribed burn in the South Willow (Dry Tensleep Canyon) project area about Tensleep Canyon over the next few weeks.
The burn is needed for livestock allotment, management planning, wildlife habitat improvement and fuels reduction, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A similar prescribed burn will be taking place in the Medicine Wheel District in the Beaver Creek project area during the same time period.
The burns are likely to occur over a one-to-three day period when implemented, and smoke will likely be visible from the nearby communities of Ten Sleep and Shell. However, smoke impacts are expected to be negligible due to wind patterns that disperse smoke.
Burns may be ignited by hand or with drones and will be held using hand and engine crews and heavy equipment. Recent wet weather has prevented earlier ignitions and fire management personnel is waiting for the correct weather and fuels conditions to complete these projects.
Citizens are asked to look for warning signs in the area informing people of restricted access during burn operations. Watch forest social media pages for updates prior to, during and after the burns. Additional information can be obtained at the Powder River District office, by calling 307-684-7806.