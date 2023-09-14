09-14-23 prescribed burn.jpg
This photo was taken during 2021 prescribed burn off Highway 16 in the eastern Bighorns. Powder River District Ranger Thad Berrett is planning a prescribed burn in the South Willow (Dry Tensleep Canyon) project area about Tensleep Canyon over the next few weeks.

 Courtesy Photo | Forest Service

BUFFALO — Powder River District Ranger Thad Berrett is planning a prescribed burn in the South Willow (Dry Tensleep Canyon) project area about Tensleep Canyon over the next few weeks. 

The burn is needed for livestock allotment, management planning, wildlife habitat improvement and fuels reduction, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A similar prescribed burn will be taking place in the Medicine Wheel District in the Beaver Creek project area during the same time period.

