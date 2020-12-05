SHERIDAN — Powder River District Ranger Traci Weaver announced prescribed burns are planned Dec. 6-8 on the district.
The burns were identified as needed treatments to reduce hazardous fuels in the municipal watershed in the recent Buffalo Municipal Watershed Environmental Analysis project. These prescribed burns will lower the impact of a potentially severe wildfire by removing forest debris and creating open pockets in mature timber stands.
The snowpack on north facing slopes will limit fire spread beyond the burn units. With wildlife and other resource benefits to this project in addition to the reduction of wildfire risk, it has received partner funding from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust.
A map is available at fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home and further information can be obtained at the Powder River District office at 307-684-7806.
Smoke will be visible from Buffalo, and some smoke could filter into the Buffalo area depending on winds. Burns may be ignited and held using either helicopter and/or hand crews, with signs placed on Highway 16 to inform people on the day of the burn.