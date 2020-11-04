SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson announced several prescribed burns will be conducted this week, depending on favorable weather conditions. These burns are being conducted to reduce fuel loadings, improve wildlife habitat and increase range forage.
The burns target over-mature sagebrush and conifer encroachment into shrublands and meadows. Partial funding will be provided by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Two units will be scheduled, all on the Powder River Ranger District, in the vicinity of Meadowlark Lake area.
Maps of individual units are available on the Forest’s webpage at fs.usda.gov/bighorn and visitors are encouraged to contact the Powder River District office for further information at 307-684-7806.
Smoke may be visible from communities surrounding the Bighorn National Forest but is not likely to impact them. Burns will be conducted to minimize the impact to hunters and other recreationists by signing the areas intended for burning, limiting the impact of safety closures to the days of the burns, and announcing specific burn days on social media and the Forest’s website, and other outreach sources.