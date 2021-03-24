SHERIDAN — Janine Pease will present on All-American Indian Days and the Miss Indian America Pageant of Sheridan, which ran from 1953 to 1982, Thursday at noon.
Pease will share history of the festival and pageant, stories and family photographs from their participation in the events, including some black and white photographs from the mid-1500s recently acquired by the Little Big Horn College archives.
The annual celebration in Sheridan, Wyoming, combined a beauty pageant with dance performances, a tipi camp, craft competitions, races, athletic games, and art shows. To explain the underlying purpose of these events, then-Sheridan Press newspaper columnist and founder Howard Sinclair described them as “an interracial project in human relations.” The festival ran until about 1978 and the pageant until about 1982. It began in part due to racial tensions in Sheridan and ended in part due to Indians wanting to make the events more reflective of modern Native America.
The program will be broadcast live in the Little Big Horn College Library Archives Facebook page, LBHC Library Archives, or via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/85250644099 or via phone numbers 720-707-2699 or 253-215-8782.