SHERIDAN — The Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will offer a presentation Aug. 20 entitled "Firearms That Influenced Powder River Country."
The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. at the historic site located near Story.
History along the Bozeman Trail, early cattle drives and Western settlement were influenced by the technological advances and design innovations of firearms and Native weaponry. Military and commercial firearms and their relationship to historic events from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s will be the focus of the daylong program.
Admission will be free, courtesy of the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association, and attendees can come by anytime throughout the day.
This event is a partnership of Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site, Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP, though it is not required to attend. RSVP at sheridanclt.org/events.