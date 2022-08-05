SHERIDAN — Interested in how historic properties, structures, sites and spaces can be preserved today so they aren’t forgotten tomorrow? Join the Sheridan Community Land Trust as it hosts Historic Preservation Tools for Wyoming on Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Downtown Sheridan Association Community Room.
Mary Ruffin Hanbury from Hanbury Preservation Consulting will provide an overview of a broad range of preservation tools used across the United States with a goal of helping select the tools that might work well in Wyoming.
Historic Preservation Tools for Wyoming is ideal for architects, designers, archaeologists, community historians and preservationists, as well as people who own or manage historic properties, structures, sites and spaces.
This program is part of a larger feasibility study commissioned by SCLT through the 1772 Foundation that will return recommendations to implement historic preservation strategies in Sheridan County.
The Downtown Sheridan Association Community Room is located at 121 S. Main St. Street parking is available along South Main Street or in the public parking lot next to US Bank on Coffeen Avenue.
The meeting is open to the public and free to attend. SCLT will provide light refreshments.
A Zoom option for attendance will also be available. Those interested will be emailed a link after registration.