The historic Cady building in downtown Sheridan undergoes renovations Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Wyoming Archaeological Society Sheridan/Johnson Chapter Vice President Christine Varah encouraged realtors to attend the society's annual conference, as it focuses on historic preservation.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Interested in how historic properties, structures, sites and spaces can be preserved today so they aren’t forgotten tomorrow? Join the Sheridan Community Land Trust as it hosts Historic Preservation Tools for Wyoming on Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Downtown Sheridan Association Community Room.

Mary Ruffin Hanbury from Hanbury Preservation Consulting will provide an overview of a broad range of preservation tools used across the United States with a goal of helping select the tools that might work well in Wyoming.

