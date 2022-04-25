SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office will host a workshop April 29 at the Ramada Plaza.
The session, set for 8:15 to 11:45 a.m., will include learning how tax incentives encourage private investment in historic buildings, completing a national register nomination and historic preservation grants.
While the workshop is free, organizers do suggest a $25 donation for attendees.
The workshop is part of the Wyoming Archaeological Society's spring meeting.
For more information, see wyomingarchaeology.org.