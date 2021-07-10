SHERIDAN — While hundreds, if not thousands, of rodeo-goers enjoy the daily fun and festivities of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo over the next week, a pair of events Wednesday and Thursday are hoped to preserve the past for future generations and provide a reminder of the area’s multicultural history.
The All-American Indian Days Honoring Project will host presentations 1-5 p.m. July 14 at the Brinton Museum in Big Horn and then again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in downtown Sheridan.
Organizers hope the presentations help raise awareness and preserve the legacy of the former community celebration that ran from 1952 to 1982 in Sheridan and highlighted the area’s Native American culture with dance performance, tipi camps, craft competitions, athletic events and art shows, as well as the Miss Indian American Pageant.
At a time when many considered Native Americans as second-class citizens, the former festival was founded to honor and promote tribal culture and encourage better race relations with crowds numbering as many as 4,000 people coming to Sheridan for the event.
“It’s an untold story,” said Vivian Arviso, a member of the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project committee and former Miss Indian America. “There are generations that might not remember it. Younger generations don’t even know about it.”
However, committee members are hoping the upcoming presentations, which will include the stories of non-native and Native American founders of All-American Indian Days and host families, as well as former judges and titleholders of the Miss Indian American pageant, will help change that, now and in the future. The July 15 presentation will also include a performance by the Vision Hymns Crow Choir.
The dual events will be recorded and archived at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Arviso said the goal is to provide a visual record of the presentations and to preserve tribal history and culture for future generations.
“This is part of the overall project,” she said. “The overall project is the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project with the purpose to honor the townspeople and Native Americans who came together to implement All-American Indian Days.
The vision that they had was to eliminate racial discrimination against Native Americans. The fact that Sheridan had only 11,000 residents when this was created is amazing in what the town undertook to do.”
Arviso added the two presentations will provide attendees with different perspectives on the time and former celebration.
“As it turned out, we just had some many speakers,” Arviso added. “(So) they are different. We have two different venues.”
Sharron Ahtone Harjo, a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, grew up in the Billings, Montana, area and won the pageant on her second try in 1965.
Harjo, who went on to become an artist focusing on Native American culture, said she remembers All-American Indian Days being a time of celebration, with the event highlighting the tribal culture through dances, art and various competitions.
“That’s why a lot of people came,” Harjo said. “It was a family affair.”
According to Harjo, her father would bring family heirlooms and other tribal artifacts to the All-American Indian Days to put on display. Often, he’d receive substantial offers from festival-goers to purchase the items.
“My dad would say, ‘No way,’” Harjo said. “That’s the way we felt about our things. They are so beautiful.
“We want to keep that alive,” she added. “That’s why the presentations are so important. The more people who educate themselves about this the better it is.”
Committee members hope the Remembrance Event will also help honor the memory of the generosity from Sheridan County residents and people from the Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Arapahoe and Shoshone tribes who supported All-American Indian Days from during its 31-year existence in Sheridan.
“I’m anxious to hear what the speakers have to say,” Harjo said. “I’m excited about it.”
Editor's Note: This article is the fourth in a series on the contributing members of All-American Indian Days, which took place between 1953 and 1984 in Sheridan.