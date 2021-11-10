SHERIDAN — November is American Indian Heritage Month, an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of First Nations and indigenous communities. Sheridan College, together with several partner organizations, will present six talks in Sheridan throughout the month.
Donovin Sprague, Sheridan College history faculty member and advisor for the Native American Student Organization and the Multicultural Center, will present “The Fur Trade, Art & the American Bison (Buffalo)” Nov. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Museum at the Bighorns and “Lakota Flute History” Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at Sheridan College. Sprague, as a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, has spoken at numerous celebrations in honor of American Indian Heritage Month, including at universities across the world, and is proud to help facilitate celebrations again this year in Sheridan.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
• Nov. 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.: “History of Native American Diseases — Smallpox Pandemic on the Northern Plains” by Dr. Scott Nickerson at Sheridan College, Whitney Academic Center, Room 153.
• Nov. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.: “The Fur Trade, Art & the American Bison (Buffalo)” by Donovin Sprague at Museum At The Bighorns, 850 Sibley Circle. Contact: Museum at the Big Horns 307-675-1150.
• Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon: “Lakota Flute History” by Donovin Sprague at Sheridan College, Whitney Center for the Arts, Sculpture Room WCA-110.
• Nov. 15 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.: “Bozeman Trail History & Journey to National Designation” by Dave McKee at Sheridan College, Whitney Academic Center, Room 153.
• Nov. 18 from 5:30-9 p.m.: “Stars of November: The Lakotan Sky” by Craig Howe at The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Road, Big Horn. Contact: The Brinton Museum 307-672-3173.
• Nov. 22 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.: “Bighorn Mountain Heritage of Plains Indian Tribes” by Carrie Edinger at Sheridan College. Presentation to Native American Student Organization by Sheridan Community Land Trust.
These events are open to the public. For more information, contact the host organization, Sprague at dsprague@sheridan.edu or Jonni Joyce at jjoyce@sheridan.edu.