The historic sheridan inn stock
 The Historic Sheridan Inn.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A new report has ideas and opportunities for people working to preserve history in Wyoming and beyond, whether they are individuals who own a historic building or people serving on any number of public and private board, organizations and nonprofits.

“Preservation Tools for Wyoming,” a report commissioned by Sheridan Community Land Trust, funded by the 1772 Foundation, and prepared by Hanbury Preservation Consulting, seeks to synthesize nationwide trends in historic preservation to serve as inspiration and a guidepost for anyone involved in preserving history.

