SHERIDAN — Due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 locally and out of an abundance of caution for staff and readers, The Sheridan Press office is closed to customers starting Tuesday until further notice.
Business will continue otherwise as usual. There are no changes to newspaper delivery. Individual newspapers are available for sale at racks across Sheridan County, including outside of The Press. Please remember correct change.
For those wishing to drop off books for Season's Readings, the box at The Press is available inside the first set of doors, as well as all other locations throughout Sheridan.
If your newspaper was on vacation hold, notify The Press for delivery. Call with questions at 307-672-2431. See live coronavirus coverage at thesheridanpress.com.