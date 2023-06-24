SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will honor 20 community members at a happy hour Monday.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Welcome Market Hall, individuals chosen as 20 Under 40 honorees will be celebrated by friends, family, coworkers and fellow community members.
The event will feature appetizers, and The Sheridan Press staff will toast to the 20 Under 40 Class of 2023 around 5:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, and the 20 individuals being honored include:
Read more about the 20 individuals in a special section publishing Saturday, June 24 in The Sheridan Press.