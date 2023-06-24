06-17-19 20U40 happy hour 7.jpg
Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press

Guests of The Sheridan Press’ 2019 20 Under 40 Happy Hour event at Black Tooth Brewing Company peruse the publication Monday, June 17, 2019.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will honor 20 community members at a happy hour Monday. 

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Welcome Market Hall, individuals chosen as 20 Under 40 honorees will be celebrated by friends, family, coworkers and fellow community members. 

