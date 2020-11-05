SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press received information from a subscriber of potential scammers using The Press phone number Thursday.
According to the reporting party, The Sheridan Press phone number, 307-672-2431, came in from a scammer asking for a Social Security number for business. The Press will never ask for your Social Security number for any business whatsoever. Press staff notified local law enforcement of the incident and Sheridan Police Department has made a record of the incident.
If you or someone you know has received a scam call from 307-672-2431, notify SPD or The Press staff immediately and provide as much information about the call as possible.
Do not give out sensitive information to anyone calling you do not know. It is likely a scam.
If you are unsure if you are a scam victim, hang up and immediately notify local law enforcement about the incident at the Sheridan County Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413.