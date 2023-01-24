SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press staff earned multiple awards through the Wyoming Press Association annual contest.
The Press graphics team won first place in advertising excellence, the top award for all advertising among daily newspapers in Wyoming, winning every award for all advertising categories entered.
In total, The Press earned nine first-place awards, 17 second-place awards and 15 honorable mentions for a total of 31 awards.
Press staff received the following individual awards:
• First place, outdoors/environmental reporting, Stephen Dow
• First place, information graphic, Deb McLain
• First place, small ad, Deb McLain
• First place, institutional ad, Deb McLain
• First place, merchandise ad, Deb McLain
• First place, best use of color in ad, Jonathan Cates
• First place, best designed ad, Deb McLain
• First place, spot news photo, Matthew Gaston
• First place, sports action photo, Matthew Gaston
• Second place, spot news photo, Matthew Gaston
• Second place, general news photo, Matthew Gaston
• Second place, sports feature photo, Matthew Gaston
• Second place, scenic photo, Matthew Gaston
• Second place, photo story, Matthew Gaston
• Second place, best designed ad, Taylor Washburn
• Second place, best use of color in ad, Deb McLain
• Second place, merchandise ad, Jonathan Cates
• Second place, institutional ad, Deb McLain
• Second place, small ad, Deb McLain
• Second place, information graphic, Deb McLain
• Second place, front page design, Doug Sanders
• Second place, spot news story, Margaret O'Hara
• Second place, in-depth reporting, Margaret O'Hara
• Second place, business/energy, Stephen Dow
• Second place, agricultural reporting, Stephen Dow
• Second place, headline writing
• Honorable mention, agricultural reporting, Margaret O'Hara
• Honorable mention, arts and culture reporting, Stephen Dow
• Honorable mention, Educational reporting, Stephen Dow
• Honorable mention, government issue reporting, Stephen Dow
• Honorable mention, special section
• Honorable mention, use of graphic elements
• Honorable mention, small ad, Deb McLain
• Honorable mention, institutional ad, Deb McLain
• Honorable mention, merchandise ad, Deb McLain and Jonathan Cates
• Honorable mention, best use of color in ad, Jonathan Cates
• Honorable mention, best designed ad, Jonathan Cates
• Honorable mention, best website
• Honorable mention, general news photo, Matthew Gaston
• Honorable mention, sports action photo, Matthew Gaston
• Honorable mention, wildlife photo, Matthew Gaston