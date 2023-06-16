SHERIDAN — After about two and a half years away, Jennifer Rizer returned as an employee of the city of Sheridan, this time as an executive assistant in the city administrator’s office.

Rizer has lived in Sheridan for 16 years and previously worked for the city of Sheridan Utilities Department as an administrative coordinator, a position she left in January 2021.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

