SHERIDAN — After about two and a half years away, Jennifer Rizer returned as an employee of the city of Sheridan, this time as an executive assistant in the city administrator’s office.
Rizer has lived in Sheridan for 16 years and previously worked for the city of Sheridan Utilities Department as an administrative coordinator, a position she left in January 2021.
Her first day back with the city as executive assistant was June 5. In this position, she assists City Administrator Stuart McRae with communicating with the city’s elected officials and department heads.
“(I’m) helping him with anything that he needs to help the mayor and city council, as well as department heads throughout the city,” she said.
Having previously worked in Sheridan City Hall, Rizer had developed relationships she is now able to tap into. Those relationships have been a great resource, Rizer said, as her colleagues have been welcoming, patient and willing to teach her.
As she’s entered this new position, Rizer has been able to utilize experience she had working in the utilities department.
“A lot of it has been like riding a bike. Some of the programs are still the same and I’ve been able to recall a lot of information that I had learned when I was here for those three years,” Rizer said.
Rizer said she enjoyed working in the utilities department because of the impact she felt it had on Sheridanites. Her new position is more directly involved with the citizens of Sheridan, as she serves as a liaison between the public, city elected officials and city staff.
Rizer was among 27 applicants and four finalists for the city of Sheridan executive assistant position. Previously working for the city made Rizer stand out, as well as the impression she left upon departing.
“She left here with a great reputation, and how somebody departs an organization makes such a difference,” McRae said. “...When she left, we were all sorry to see her go… She worked in (the private sector) for a little while, and she realized that she wanted to come back to the city.”
That realization, and strong relationships with Sheridan City Hall colleagues, led Rizer back to the city.
“I (enjoyed) the people that I worked with here in City Hall. I felt like, throughout the organization, we were a team. We were a family,” Rizer said. “So, when I received this position, I felt like I was coming home.”