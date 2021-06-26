DAYTON — Colby Lynch wasn’t planning on being a principal. That wasn’t the plan for the Iowa-born 39-year-old Dayton resident.
No, instead he planned to follow a path similar to his father, Pat, a retired teacher and coach.
“I never considered it,” said Lynch, who grew up in Buffalo. After graduating from Black Hills State University, Lynch accepted a teaching position at Rock Springs High School, where he also served as a football and wrestling coach. He was later promoted to assistant principal and activities director.
In 2018, Lynch was able to move his family closer to his relatives by accepting the position of principal at Tongue River High School. His wife, Shae, also accepted a job teaching at Tongue River Elementary School in Ranchester.
“Dayton is just what we ordered,” Lynch said. “It’s been an amazing thing to be able to get together with family more often. This is the best place to work, the best place to live.”
Lynch brings his experience as a coach to his job at TRHS, looking to bring a team that’s focused on success — in this case, student success.
“Being a principal is like being a head coach,” Lynch said. “What we’ve done well as a team is work collaboratively. It’s all about premier academics and excellence in all endeavors.”
Under Lynch’s leadership, according to state testing standards, the high school has gone from “not meeting expectations” in 2017-18 to “meeting expectations” the following year, a jump of two levels.
“We’ve had some of the best ACT scores since 2015-16,” he added. “We’re definitely on the trend where we want to be.”
It hasn’t just been success in the classroom, either. Recently, TRHS has celebrated state championships in girls and boys cross-country, girls track and FFA.
“All endeavors,” Lynch repeated. “We want to kick butt in everything we do here.
“Let’s fight. Let’s keep going.”
Lynch’s focus and dedication to excellence hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“He’s very driven,” said Pete Kilbride, Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent. “He has a passion about kids and education, and makes sure our kids have every chance to be successful.
“I think you want that in everyone,” he continued.
According to Kilbride, Lynch is not only driven in the pursuit of excellence for himself but seeks the best out of students, staff and teachers at TRHS. Lynch’s passion is also what Kilbride believes could help propel the principal’s career to even loftier heights.
“I think the sky’s the limit with Colby in education,” he said.
Lynch isn’t necessarily worried about his trajectory, though. He’s more focused on student success at TRHS through program’s like Plan B, an initiative to help students plan for goals, either college or a career, after high school.
“One year at a time,” Lynch said. “We’ve implemented a lot of our system. … We got our play book in. Like any coach, you then want to run those plays better and better.”