SHERIDAN — First Federal Bank and Trust has sponsored a raffle for a trip for two to Las Vegas, the proceeds from which will benefit the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
The trip will include roundtrip airfare from Sheridan, private roundtrip airport transfers, free concierge reservation service, three days and two nights at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, all room-related taxes, $350 gift card for dining and spa and tickets to a show.
The raffle tickets cost $20 each or three for $50. The winner will be drawn at the Oct. 20 Business After Hours at First Federal Bank and Trust, located at 671 Illinois St. You need not be present to win, but must be 18 years or older to redeem the prize.
Tickets may be purchased at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 24 S. Main St.