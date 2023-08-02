SHERIDAN — The process to replace Allen Thompson’s now-vacant Sheridan County Commission seat is now in full swing as the Sheridan County Republican Party prepares for interviews with prospective candidates.

Sheridan County Republican Party officials received official notice of the vacant county commission seat Monday. Per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, the local party has 20 days following the notification receipt to call a meeting and select three people for the vacancy and deliver those names to the board of county commissioners. 

Recommended for you