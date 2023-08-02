SHERIDAN — The process to replace Allen Thompson’s now-vacant Sheridan County Commission seat is now in full swing as the Sheridan County Republican Party prepares for interviews with prospective candidates.
Sheridan County Republican Party officials received official notice of the vacant county commission seat Monday. Per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, the local party has 20 days following the notification receipt to call a meeting and select three people for the vacancy and deliver those names to the board of county commissioners.
The commission has 20 days after names are delivered to approve the appointment of one of the three finalists; should it fail to do so, a district court judge then fills the vacancy. For this process, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips would be responsible for filling the vacancy.
If the appointment reaches a courtroom, the Sheridan County Republican Party intends to pursue legal action because the word “shall,” as it relates to the board of county commissioners’ responsibilities in the process, makes the selection of one of the three nominees mandatory, Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said.
“If we spend all this time, if we do our job and we give them the names and they choose not to do their job, we will not sit idly by this time,” Miller said. “We will take action.”
The action, Miller said, could include attempting to remove Sheridan County Commissioners from office, citing Wyoming Statute 18-3-523. The statute says if a county commissioner, without just cause, refuses or fails to fulfill any of their duties then charges may be made against them in front of the district court judge.
During the Sheridan County Republican Party Central Committee meeting July 29, party officials determined that each ballot cast for candidates would be required to vote for no more or less than three candidates; voting will continue until three candidates receive a minimum of 50% of votes cast, plus one vote.
Sheridan County Republican Gail Symons said the potential removal of county commissioners was discussed during the meeting. She was critical of Miller’s assessment.
“Specifically, what he's doing is ignoring the sub-paragraphs [of Wyoming Statute 18-3-524], that says if they do not select one, then it goes to the District Court,” she said. “When a judge is looking at this, it's like, ‘Well, if the Legislature didn't intend for there to be another path, then they wouldn't have put that in there.’”
Miller drew a parallel to 2018, when the Campbell County Board of County Commissioners failed to appoint one of the three finalists presented by the Campbell County Republican Party. Sixth District Court Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan appointed Del Shelstad to the vacant seat; Shelstad was not among the finalists selected by the Campbell County Republican Party.
Sheridan County Republican Party leadership received 10 applications for the vacant county commission seat; Miller said of those 10, nine will participate in the interview process. The 10th person, Miller said, was not a registered Republican early enough to be eligible for the vacant seat. The interviews will take place at the Kalif Shrine Center near downtown Sheridan at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Attending committee precinct people will then cast votes for three prospective candidates; proxy votes will not be allowed. Interviews will be conducted by the central committee and include a question and answer session and candidate statements.
Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell said in June the hope is to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible, which could be the board’s next regular meeting Aug. 15. The person selected to fill the vacant seat will serve until a successor takes office following the next general election, which will occur Nov. 5, 2024.