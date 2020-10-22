SHERIDAN — Michael Thomas will virtually present a lecture, “Understanding the Electoral College,” Thursday evening.
Starting at 7 p.m., the Sheridan College and Gillette College adjunct professor of history of Wyoming and Wyoming government will present as part of the Thickman Faculty Lecture Series.
Lectures are funded by the Thickman Lecture Endowment and hosted by the Sheridan College Foundation.
Thomas will speak on the history of the Electoral College, historical elections for President of the United States, contemporary issues with the Electoral College and why Wyoming needs the Electoral College.
Those wishing to participate may visit sheridan.edu/lectures and log in to the Zoom webinar at nwccd.zoom.us/j/98231649342.