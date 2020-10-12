SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series will feature Michael Dillon in the next installment of the series.
Sheridan College, via zoom webinar at sheridan.edu/lecuture, will host "A Bug's Life at Extremes: How the humble bee thrives from deserts to mountain tops," with Dillon starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Native bees are crucial pollinators in agriculture and in wild ecosystems, so recently documented declines in bee populations may have dramatic and far-reaching effects. Determining the causes of these declines and how to address them requires research on the basic ecology and physiology of native bees.
In this talk, Dillon will discuss what he's learned about how bees cope with environmental and other challenges such that they can persist everywhere from the deserts of southern California to the high mountains of western China. But this remarkable adaptability has limits, forcing us to contemplate a world without the humble bee.
Dillon is an associate professor in the department of zoology and physiology and director of the University of Wyoming National Park Service Research Station. He has studied the physiology and ecology of insects, particularly bees, for more than 20 years across the western U.S., China and Central and South America.
For more information, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu.