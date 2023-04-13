SHERIDAN — Attainable and affordable housing is difficult to come by in Sheridan.
The Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council hosted its second community listening session Wednesday to gather community input on future steps for the council and desirable housing options in the community.
Multiple community members said builders are driven by profits, which makes it unlikely they are willing to build affordable housing.
“I think it’s going to take somebody that wants to be honest and wants to just fix the problem and be part of the solution, rather than to make a ton of money,” Jason Szewc said.
Terry Weitzel encouraged the development of rentals in the community.
“I think, probably, the priority with this whole council that we have here is looking to more affordable rentals. I mean, that’s my two cents,” Weitzel said. “Many of the people who want to come here… most of them don’t have the money for a down payment on a house. So, what makes more sense to me anyway, is providing for more affordable rentals.”
Susan Carr, a member of the attainable housing council, said a goal for the council is to help provide housing for middle-income individuals and members of the workforce.
“Our vibrant community, our amazing schools, our incredible health care centers are at risk of going away when we can no longer recruit the brightest and the best among us to fill those positions,” Carr said. “We will no longer see blue ribbon schools, we will no longer see an award-winning hospital and health care services because the people who staff those on a daily basis cannot afford to live here.”
Residents also voiced concern over the prevalence of short-term, vacation rentals provided through companies like Airbnb and Vrbo. A similar message was shared at the previous community listening session.
The attainable housing council also released a survey meant to gather community input about desirable potential housing opportunities in Sheridan County. Carr said the survey will be closed April 30 to better examine results. To take the survey, see forms.gle/J6o8aSej4UFum6xr7.
The council held its first meeting about two and a half months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
The attainable housing council will be hosting a project opportunities forum April 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Sheridan City Hall council chambers. The forum will allow developers, landowners and other interested individuals to tell the council about projects or conceptual ideas they may have.