CHEYENNE — Multiple Wyoming energy companies and cities have joined together to kick off the thirty-first annual Energy Share of Wyoming season.
The program, which is now accepting applications, was started to assist individuals with energy-related emergencies when unusual circumstances create financial needs not met through existing energy assistance programs. Voluntary contributions from sponsors and individuals support the program that runs through the spring of 2021.
“During the 2019-2020 heating season, Energy Share of Wyoming raised nearly $83,000 in private and corporate donations to assist 257 households in 19 counties throughout Wyoming,” said Laurie Farkas, president of the Energy Share of Wyoming board of directors. “Additionally, for the first time ever, we were able to reopen the season last May, and assist 41 households in 9 counties with energy bill emergencies due to COVID-19 and energy sector job loss.”
According to Mike Morrissey, an Energy Share of Wyoming board member from Rocky Mountain Power, “We continue to be very fortunate in Wyoming to have so many generous people who are able to help their neighbors through difficult times. Over the years, our program has been very successful and been able to assist thousands of families in need.”
A nonprofit organization, Energy Share of Wyoming, is a partnership of numerous associations, utilities and businesses. Sponsoring groups include: The Align team, Black Hills Energy, City of Gillette, Dominion Energy, High West Energy, Montana/Dakota Utilities, Rocky Mountain PERC, Rocky Mountain Power, The Salvation Army, and Wyoming Rural Electric Association.
Energy Share of Wyoming funding is available to assist with payment for energy bills when all other resources and assistance have been exhausted. First priority goes to individuals and families at or above 185% of the Federal Poverty Level. Special consideration is given to senior citizens and the disabled. Energy Share provides for a one-time expenditure of up to $400 per household for energy costs.
Additionally, Rocky Mountain PERC has donated funds to support a one-time payment for propane customers of up to $500. All applicants must be Wyoming residents.
Funding decisions are made by The Salvation Army, which reviews applications and assesses eligibility based on need, lack of other resources and available Energy Share funds. Individuals interested in applying for funds should contact their local Salvation Army, or call toll-free 1-877-461-5719, to determine your local Salvation Army field representative.
More information and applications are also available at energyshareofwyoming.org For those wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution, sponsoring utilities include instructions in their billing statements.
In areas without a sponsoring utility, individuals may send their tax-deductible donation to Energy Share of Wyoming, c/o Align, 822 W. 23rd Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001.