SHERIDAN — Girls participating in Run Girl Run experienced far more than a name change in the Tongue River Valley program this year.
The program started six years ago as Run Girl Run transitioned from an independent program run by volunteers in the community to following and becoming part of the Girls on the Run Wyoming program.
Participants, as well as leaders of the program, also had to deal with the harsh reality of the program continuing without an essential piece to the puzzle: Edie Anderson.
Anderson died Oct. 30, 2020, after a three-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. She left a lasting imprint on the Sheridan County community in multiple ways, including a book written for children with parents who have cancer to help them understand what Anderson and her four children experienced.
Leader Lacie Schwend credited a lot of the girls showing up to each practice twice a week and their enthusiasm for the program to Anderson, mentioning the former leader’s charisma as one of the main reasons the girls loved the program year after year.
“She would come up with activities and stuff,” leader and Tongue River Valley Community Center personal trainer Lacie Schwend said. “I’m a personal trainer. I don’t do kids a lot — I do them somewhat — but they came for her and they came for the team-building activities with her, so I’m like, ‘What am I going to do?’”
The Run Girl Run club also left traces of Anderson’s influence imprinted on the girls, who now bring similar energy to the program under the direction of Anderson’s close friend, Schwend.
Without Anderson leading the charge this year, Schwend knew she needed help continuing what the friend duo helped start. So, Schwend recruited running friends of hers and applied for a Wyoming Community Foundation grant, which granted the program $5,000. The grant pays for two years of the program under the Girls on the Run Wyoming curriculum.
Up to 12 girls participate in the 10-week-long program that includes snack, open discussion, ice breakers, stretching, fun running activities and lap running at the conclusion of the practice each Monday and Wednesday. While some participants may not even like running for fun, the program teaches third- through fifth-grade girls the fun in moving their bodies and caring for emotional health alongside physical health.
In addition to physical workouts that mainly involve running and teamwork, Schwend opens each day with ice-breaker questions and more focused discussion. The final week of the program this semester featured the theme of joy — demonstrating the difference between what it looks like to have joy and to not have joy, asking questions of what brings the girls joy and refuting silly answers that demonstrated situations that resulted in feelings opposite of joy.
During the physical portion of practice last Monday, girls each took a colored marker and answered the prompt, “What brings you joy?” in between running a lap around Dayton’s Tongue River Valley Community Center parking lot, marked by cones set out by Schwend, who also served as DJ to the girls’ lap running.
Multi-year participant Caelin Reish likes the different activities.
“It’s fun to do new things,” Reish said. “...like different games, running in different places. We play a lot of different games.”
The 12 girls and their multiple leaders finished the season completing a 5K with community members Saturday for the Ranchester Railway 5K walk/run, part of the TRVCC Summer 5K Series.
Despite setbacks and a devastating loss, the program continues with support from the community and its participants.