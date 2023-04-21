Lone antelope.jpg
A single surviving pronghorn stands between a trio of antelope carcasses south of Boulder. Adult pronghorn mortality in the Sublette herd is typically around 20%, but wildlife biologists expect a far higher rate this year. The magnitude of the loss may not be known until May or June.

 Courtesy photo | Cali O’Hare/Pinedale Roundup via Wyoming News Exchange

JACKSON — After a severe winter wreaked havoc on Wyoming’s wildlife, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission slashed hunting tags for pronghorn and tweaked seasons for mule deer, mostly following state biologists’ recommendations.

In essence, commissioners did away with doe and fawn tags for both species in southwestern Wyoming.

