SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board (SEEDA) is nearing the selection of a location for phase two of a High-Tech Business Park. The current SEEDA High-Tech Business Park is 38.5 acres located just off Yellowtail Drive.
Some of Sheridan’s most prominent employers, including Vacutech, Weatherby and Kennon, are located in the business park.
SEEDA has discussed phase two of the park since 2021, and in 2022 the board conducted a feasibility study to determine the best method for new development. The board previously identified two preferred sites for the second phase, a portion of the Story House property near East Fifth Street and a site near the existing business park.
John E. Rice & Sons and Story House, Inc. each submitted proposals for the board’s two preferred locations. Both proposals included information about the properties, surrounding area and future plans for the surrounding areas.
Rice and Sons is offering a 45.29-acre property along Yellowtail Drive, near the existing High Tech Business Park, for $2.5 million. The price, SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs said, represents a roughly 34% discount on the current asking price.
“So, what Rice and Sons is offering today is an opportunity for a specific piece of ground,” Jeannie Weismann said, speaking on behalf of Rice and Sons. “But really, what they’re also offering is their long history and relationship with the community, particularly with entities like SEEDA…”
Story House is offering a 42-acre portion of its property along East Fifth Street in exchange for SEEDA paying to extend infrastructure to the property.
The design and extension of utility lines to the property is currently expected to cost $4.9 million.
“Seeing the opportunities that the North Main project and Rice and Sons did create a handful of years ago in Sheridan, we’d like to look at East Fifth Street as that same opportunity where there will be residual impacts for years to come from developing and putting the infrastructure (on) that side of town,” Story House Inc. President and Founder Sean Patrick Higgins said.
Briggs said SEEDA likely has a borrowing capacity between $1.5 and $2 million, depending on the value of property, and is eligible to receive up to $3 million from the Wyoming Business Council. Briggs added this means either project could fall within the board’s borrowing loan and grant amounts.
Briggs said the board will approve one of the two proposals during a special meeting so SEEDA, Sheridan City Council and the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board can approve the grant and loan applications ahead of the Nov. 1 WBC deadline.