SHERIDAN — A discussion that’s been ongoing at the Sheridan City Council since August — the allocation of the city’s 23rd liquor license — may extend even longer.
During Monday’s study session, city attorney Brendon Kerns presented an addendum to the city’s Resolution 40-21. The addendum clarifies the selection process for the new license holder and brings the process closer to the one originally envisioned by the city’s Liquor License Process Review Committee, comprising councilors Steven Brantz, Jacob Martin and Shawn Day.
However, the addendum also postpones the license holder selection lottery to mid-April, and will require additional information to be submitted by all 11 applicants, Kerns said.
If the city council passes the addendum next week, the liquor license committee will grade each application on a set of parameters. These parameters include employment creation; potential revenue generation; ability to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption; food and delivery capabilities; ability to contribute to the social life of the city; rehabilitation of structures; location; and the timeline for when sales will begin.
The committee will grade each parameter on a scale of one through five. The aggregate of the graded parameters will be the score for each application. The six applications with the highest scores will be entered into the final lottery. Any applicants tied for sixth place will also be entered in the lottery, Kerns said.
The information being evaluated and graded by the committee is currently not included in the applications, which will require the 11 applicants to supplement their application with the appropriate information, Kerns said.
If the council approves the addendum, applicants must submit supplemental information to the city clerk before April 8, and the committee will score the applications and present the top six applicants at the council’s April 11 work study. City council will draw the lottery winner April 18.
Brantz said it would be in the applicants’ best interest to submit the supplemental information as requested.
“When they receive another letter from the clerk saying ‘we’d like some additional information,’ if they fail to give that information…that’s kind of shame on them if they don’t do it,” Brantz said. “So really if someone wants the license and they get the letter, for goodness sakes fill it out. Because if you don’t, you honestly probably didn’t want it too bad.”
Councilor Kristen Jennings disagreed, saying the supplemental information request further burdened applicants who have been waiting months for the council to make a decision. The council has already postponed the license holder lottery twice.
“These people have already shown their intent and interest by filling out the application,” Jennings said. “This is an intense process…and truthfully they’ve shown a lot of patience with us even though we have not made this process very easy for them.”
The council will choose whether to approve the addendum at its March 7 meeting, Kerns said. If they do so, the process will move forward with applicants submitting supplemental information. If not, a lottery of all 11 applicants will be held during the March 7 meeting, Kerns said.
City Administrator Stuart McRae noted that, even if the city chose to just conduct the lottery on March 7, the work of the Liquor License Process Review Committee will not be wasted.
“We’re going to continue to grow, and when we hit (a population of) 20,000, we’re going to get four bar and grill licenses,” McRae said. “If this doesn’t pass (on March 7), we will still capture the notes and work done by this committee so that it can benefit future discussions. The work that’s been done, even if it’s not the right timeline for this one, will benefit the council in the future.”
Last year, the city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Liquor License Process Review Committee was created with the task of determining the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
Eleven local businesses have applied for the license. They include Bighorn Mountain Axe, Bucks Travel Stop, The Cigarette Store, Historic Cady, The Ice Haus, The Landmark, Las Delicias, Main Choice Cocktails, Moose Knuckle Saloon, Spruce and Wyoming Downs.