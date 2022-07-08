SHERIDAN — Since the state’s first retail liquor licenses were approved by the Wyoming Legislature in 1935, liquor licensing laws have rarely stayed static, said Mike Moser, Wyoming State Liquor Association executive director.
Resort licenses were approved in 1967, followed by a restaurant license in 1979, Moser said. The 1990s introduced winery and microbrewery permits, while the 2000s introduced the bar and grill license.
Next year could be another pivotal year in state liquor license history with the Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee recently requesting four separate liquor license-related bill drafts, which could be considered during the 2023 legislative session.
The majority of these bill drafts are intended as a way to increase liquor license availability throughout the state while protecting the rights of existing license holders, committee members said.
The issue of liquor license availability is a major one in most Wyoming communities, according to a spreadsheet provided to the committee by the Wyoming Liquor Division.
Liquor licenses are allocated based on a complex population-based formula, and most communities have already allocated most or all of their allotted licenses to local businesses, Tom Montoya with the Wyoming Liquor Division said.
Of the 955 retail liquor licenses authorized by the state, only 249 were still available as of May 2022, Montoya said. At that time, four counties — Albany, Crook, Johnson and Weston — and the municipalities within those counties had no retail liquor licenses available.
As of May 2022, Sheridan County had only one unused retail liquor license, in the town of Clearmont. The city of Sheridan, Sheridan County and the towns of Dayton and Ranchester have allocated all their licenses.
Bar and grill licenses are in slightly less demand, but still difficult to come by. Of the 289 licenses authorized by the state, 199 were available as of May 2022, Montoya said.
As of May 2022, Sheridan County had seven unused bar and grill licenses — two each in the towns of Clearmont, Dayton and Ranchester and one in the county. The city of Sheridan has allocated all six of its bar and grill licenses.
The scarcity of liquor licenses means they are always in high demand when they become available. Consider, for example, the recent retail license which became available in Sheridan following the 2020 census. Eleven local businesses applied for the license, which meant there were far more losers than winners in the process.
The bill drafts — many of which were previously discussed and endorsed by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities as a way to increase liquor license availability in local communities — propose a variety of changes to liquor licenses.
One would gradually increase the number of bar and grill licenses available over the next decade until finally eliminating the use of the population-based formula for those licenses in 2033.
Another would create a new type of license: a proposed tavern entertainment license for businesses that receive 60% or more of their revenue from food and/or entertainment, but want to sell liquor on the side.
Another proposed change would allow municipalities to set their own retail liquor licenses fees to maximize revenues that could be collected. Currently, the fee is set at $1,500 statewide.
The last proposed bill draft would make all future retail liquor licenses after July 1, 2023, non-transferrable following a purchase of a business. This means the license would be reallocated by the local government upon the sale of a business with a license. All existing liquor license holders would be grandfathered into this bill, and would not have to comply, said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.
None of the proposed bill drafts received unanimous support from the corporations committee, and various committee members questioned the feasibility and effectiveness of the proposals. But Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the bill drafts provided a beginning point for a complex discussion, even if they didn’t end up being the full — or even a partial — solution.
“I think it’s important for the public to understand we have heard concerns consistently and regularly for years about how our liquor laws operate,” Nethercott said. “We are prepared to move forward with solving these challenges, but not sure these bill drafts… are the right tools to get that accomplished. But they are a mechanism to continue the conversation.”
The corporations committee will next discuss the bill drafts at its Aug. 25-26 meeting in Saratoga.