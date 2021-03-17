SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has opened a public review period for potential rules and regulations, which would establish guidelines for what uses of county property can be considered a nuisance.
The proposed rules were created to comply with Wyoming Statute 18-2-201, which gives counties numerous powers including the ability to declare nuisances, according to Deputy Sheridan County Attorney Clint Beaver.
Under the new rules, a nuisance is defined as the use of property “which poses a threat to the health or safety of the citizens of Sheridan County.” According to state statute, anyone who fails to remove a nuisance will be assessed a civil penalty of up to $100 each day the violation continues.
The rules highlight two particular types of nuisances that would be unlawful in Sheridan County. The first is the outside storage of five or more inoperative or unlicensed vehicles in agricultural, rural residential and industrial zones. The second is the accumulation of vehicle parts or tires that present a danger to the public in the form of collapse, fire or the harboring of vermin or dangerous chemicals.
“The particular regulations being offered for public comment pertain to vehicles that are inoperative, unlicensed and are being accumulated,” Beaver said. “Those can create certain health issues, and they’re certainly unsightly.”
Storage not considered a nuisance under the new rules include vehicles kept in a fully enclosed building and vehicles and vehicle parts kept in conjunction with commercial repair, sales, salvage, agricultural or mineral extraction businesses.
While the commission voted unanimously to move the public comment process forward, Commissioner Terry Cram said he had some reservations about the new rules, including how their passage could increase the workload of the county planning office.
“Our planning office, who would administer this, they are getting swamped with new permits and building going on,” Cram said. “They’ve been asking to try to get (their staff) beefed up, and we don’t have the money to beef them up right now. So this would add something else… I just feel like we’ll get a whole bunch of people wanting to call us and complain about something they’ve been wanting to complain about for a long time, and we don’t have the people to handle that and do our other jobs.”
Cram was also concerned the rule changes could be unfair to some county residents.
“It bothers me that someone could be living by themselves and have some things they accumulated and then suddenly somebody moves in next to them and want them to get rid of it,” Cram said. “Who’s there first, to me, should have some priority consideration. And I don’t know how we’re going to deal with that.”
Despite his concerns, Cram said he was eager to have the public discussion and learn citizens’ opinions about the proposed rule change.
“I’ll be anxious to see what the people have to say about it,” Cram said. “If the vast majority of people want us to do something then I’d consider doing it, you know? I’d have to.”
As part of the public comment period on the proposed new rules, copies of the rules will be available in Suite 201 of the Sheridan County Courthouse and on sheridancounty.com.
The county will accept written comments on the proposed amendments through April 30. Comments can be emailed to bocc@sheridancounty.com or mailed to 224 S. Main St.
The county will conduct a public hearing on the changes during the May 4 county commission meeting, after which the commission will vote on whether to adopt the proposed rules and regulations.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
• With the expiration of the statewide mask orders March 16, the county will be resuming some sense of normalcy, County Commissioner Nick Siddle said.
“Although there are still signs on the doors, we’ll get those taken down today,” Siddle said during the county commission meeting March 16. “As far as the county regulations, it’s up to our employees if they want to wear masks or not, but we’re not going to require it from here on out… One more step toward normalcy.”
The county’s move away from the masking requirements differs from the approach of the city of Sheridan, which still plans to require employee masking for six weeks as employees continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, City Administrator Stuart McRae previously told The Press.
• The commission agreed to contract with Gumption Trail Works of Rifle, Colorado, for the creation of roughly 6 new miles of the Red Grade Trail System on U.S. Forest Service land.
The agreement with Gumption runs through March 16, 2022. The county agrees to pay the contractor an hourly rate of $180 for a trail dozer, $150 for a mini skid loader and $130 for a mini excavator. Crew leaders will be paid $80 an hour and crew members will be paid $60 per hour.
Sheridan County Administrator Renee Obermueller said the total cost of the project was estimated at around $180,000. The project will be funded through a $500,000 grant agreement between Sheridan County and the Wyoming Business Council, which will go toward the construction of a total of 11 miles of Red Grade Trail System.
• Jeff Wallack was appointed to an unexpired term on the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission. Wallack, who was the only applicant for the seat, will serve through June 30, 2022.