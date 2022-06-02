SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Interim Education Committee requested two bill drafts that could alter the state’s community college funding model, with additional discussions on the horizon.
The state currently includes eight community college districts, with Northern Wyoming Community College District serving Sheridan and Johnson counties among them.
The districts were designed so 60% of operational revenue would come from the state with 20% coming from local revenue — particularly a four-mill levy — and 20% coming from student tuition and fees, said Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission. As of Fiscal Year 2022, state funding accounted for 55% of the districts’ budgets while student tuition and fees accounted for 26% and local revenue accounted for 18%.
The changes proposed in the bill drafts are minor fixes to existing problems in the funding system, Caldwell said. One change involves funding for online classes.
Different types of classes are weighted differently within the funding model based on the cost to deliver instruction, said Michael Swank, chief financial officer for the community college commission. This means a class weighted higher in the model — such as a lab course, which is weighted at 1.25 — would have higher costs, and therefore receive more state funding, than a lecture class, which is weighted at 1.0 in the system.
“The (weighted system, known as) levels of instruction do illustrate the differences in expense per credit and per class,” Swank said. “But right now, there’s some concern they don’t necessarily reflect the true cost of those classes.”
Particularly, online classes are weighted at 0.8, which might not fully capture the costs of offering such a course, Swank said.
“On the surface, it may seem like it’s a less expensive class,” Swank said. “However, the teachers not only have to prep for that class but they also send out lab materials for that class, and the technology to keep that class online can be costly. So treating it as less than a traditional class, when it is a traditional class just in a different environment has been a concern expressed to us.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, co-chair of the education committee, agreed.
“That 0.8 figure for online just doesn’t correspond to the reality we’ve seen,” Scott said.
Scott proposed a bill draft removing the 0.8 weight for online courses and weighting the online courses at the same rate as similar in-person classes, which would result in additional funding for those classes.
The other bill draft would address capital construction projects at the colleges. Currently, all community college projects costing more than $100,000 must be approved by the commission before they can move forward. This low threshold, first approved in 2008, often slows important construction projects by forcing them to go before the commission for approval, Caldwell said.
“The commission did express their concern that it creates a bit of a bottleneck,” Caldwell said. “You can’t even build a vestibule on a building for less than $100,000 anymore. It seemed like it was a constricting number.”
The bill draft would raise the threshold for commission consideration to $500,000, Scott said.
While those were the only two bill drafts to come out of a three-and-a-half hour conversation on community college funding during the education committee’s June 1 meeting in Casper, legislators and community college officials agreed discussion needed to continue. In particular, Caldwell expressed concern about how the current funding model doesn’t account for inflation.
“(The current model) assumes the value of a dollar never changes,” Caldwell said. “There is no external cost adjustment. There is no recognition that water, sewer, insurance and those things increase in cost. That’s not provided for in any way.”
Scott noted the state accounts for inflation in other areas of the budget, including K-12 education, through implementing external cost adjustments, which adjust funding based on whether inflation is high or low. He said it made sense to consider doing something similar for community college budgets and for the University of Wyoming.
“We have that mechanism in the K-12 system,” Scott said. “We have it in the state government functions at large…But we’re missing it for both community colleges and, I suspect, the University. That’s a budgeting issue we need to deal with.”
Scott said discussions about inflation and other funding issues facing the community colleges would continue throughout the interim session.
Northern Wyoming Community College District’s overall budget for 2021-22 fiscal year totaled around $34.6 million, which is still being allocated and utilized until trustees pass the 2022-23 fiscal year budget in June, according to previous Sheridan College reporting.
With the district’s recent split from Gillette College and lingering effects from pandemic shifts in college attendance, the district faces strong challenges in budgeting this year, like overcoming a deficit of $400,000 lost in tuition and fees in the last year.