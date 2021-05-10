SHERIDAN — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, characterized President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan as costly, unnecessary and harmful.
“It’s like he’s playing Monopoly, and every time he passes go, he gets to spend another $2 trillion,” Barrasso said while speaking at a Rotary Club of Sheridan Wyoming lunch last week. “We do not have that kind of money. It is irresponsible. It is reckless, but that’s where they’re heading, and we’re doing everything we can to slow them down and stop them.”
Biden’s plan involves, among other things, rebuilding 20,000 miles of roads, expanding access to clean water and broadband and investing in care for the elderly.
"Failing to make these investments adds to our debt and effectively puts our children at a disadvantage relative to our competitors," Biden said when introducing the plan in late March. "That's what crumbling infrastructure does."
Biden’s proposal would be paid for over 15 years by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.
While Biden has said the tax increase would only affect the top-earning 1% of American citizens, Barrasso said the tax increase will be felt by everyone, regardless of their income.
“If you do the math, everybody is going to get hit with this,” Barrasso said. “There is no way the 1% can handle all of these expenses. They’re going to come after everybody. You’ll feel it in gas prices, grocery prices. It kind of ricochets off the businesses and is extended to everybody.”
The Republicans have unveiled a counterproposal to Biden’s plan, totaling $568 billion. Barrasso said he favored this proposal as it addresses critical infrastructure needs, while cutting much of the fat from Biden’s proposal.
“It’s what I would call critical infrastructure,” Barrasso said of the Republican plan. “Things people in Wyoming would think of as infrastructure — roads, bridges, ports, airports, waterways and broadband. The Biden proposal — he has more money in his proposal for electric cars than he does for roads, bridges, ports, airports and waterways combined.”
The Republican proposal also doesn’t utilize corporate taxes as a funding mechanism, Barrasso said. One of the funding mechanisms for the proposal involves taxing electric cars.
“Electrical vehicles right now pay nothing to the Highway Trust Fund because they don’t use gas,” Barrasso said. “All the construction work — roads and bridges and stuff — is paid for through the Highway Trust Fund... Electric vehicles do the same damage to the road as other vehicles. They weigh the same, have the same number of axles. We have to have a way for electric vehicles to contribute to the repair of roads.”
Barrasso said the Republican plan, if passed, would allow states to use some of their COVID-19 relief money for infrastructure fixes.
“The states have a lot of money right now sent out from Washington, and they ought to be able to use that to address their infrastructure needs,” Barrasso said.
Technically, the President does not need the cooperation of the Republican party to pass the plan, according to Barrasso. If Democrats unify behind a proposal, they could use a budget process to pass legislation through the Senate without Republican support, as they did with the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package earlier this year.
“If it passes, it will be on a straight party line vote, and it will hurt everyone in Wyoming,” Barrasso said. “Everyone will pay for this one way or the other, and we’re going to do our best to stop it.”
Both plans work to address, on different levels, a systemic budget shortfall for Wyoming infrastructure. In 2020, the Wyoming Department of Transportation hired consultants with Dye Management Group to do an in-depth study of the department’s needs and found the current level of unmet need is upward of $350 million across the agency’s entire budget, Laura Dalles, public involvement specialist for WYDOT District 4 in Sheridan said.
Previously, the department had estimated that $135 million would be necessary to preserve the state’s highways as they exist today, but Dye Management found that in addition to construction shortfalls, another $200 million was needed to meet necessary computer system upgrades, communications and highway patrol needs and to properly fund the Department of Motor Vehicles, aeronautics, fleet equipment, building/facilities and provide survey equipment.
Biden will meet May 12 with the top Republican and Democratic leaders from the House and Senate to discuss alternatives to his plan.