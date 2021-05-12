Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this morning. Then partly cloudy. High 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.