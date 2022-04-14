SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger suggested an ordinance he hopes will prevent the city’s downtown district from becoming a gambling hot spot.
Ordinance 2250 is a proposed zoning change that would prevent gambling for B-1 zoned properties in the downtown district — stretching from Whitney Street to Fifth Street — and limit gambling to six devices in B-2 zoned properties in the district.
The proposed ordinance, Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns said, “would prevent gambling from fundamentally altering the character, nature and uniqueness of the Sheridan downtown.”
“The Sheridan downtown has a unique character that is obviously the cultural heart of the city,” Kerns wrote in an April 7 memo to the city council. “Changes to that culture and character should be debated and discussed thoughtfully.”
Currently, none of the properties within the Downtown District would be in violation of this ordinance and the Wyoming Gaming Commission has no pending applications for gambling facilities in the district, Kerns said. While many bars in the district — including Beaver Creek Saloon, No Name Bar, Rainbow Bar and Mint Bar — contain gambling machines, none have more than six, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said.
B-1 and B-2 properties outside of the downtown district would be unaffected by the ordinance, Kerns said. When asked by Councilor Clint Beaver whether the ordinance could be applied citywide, Kerns said it could, but it would impact the operations of several existing gambling establishments, including Wyoming Downs.
Bridger said it was not his intent to hurt businesses already in operation through the ordinance.
“I guess the idea isn’t to hurt any existing program; the idea is just to get ahead of this so it doesn’t cascade on itself,” Bridger said.
The proposed zoning changes are currently the only way the city could regulate gambling within its boundaries, Kerns said. Municipalities only have the powers given to them by the Wyoming Legislature. The Legislature has not provided municipalities with tools to regulate gambling, outside of the zoning power.
The proposed ordinance change comes following the Wyoming Legislature’s adoption of the 2021 Wyoming Session Laws, Chapter 109, which allows new skill game applicants to seek licensure from the Wyoming Gaming Commission. As long as statutory criteria is met by the applicant, the gaming commission must grant the licensure.
In a March 10 letter to Wyoming Senate President Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Gov. Mark Gordon said it was initially unclear whether the session laws were intended as a way to expand gambling in the state. After the Legislature failed to make any changes during its 2022 session, it is clear expansion was the intent, Gordon said.
“If the Legislative intent to expand skill games was unclear before, it no longer is,” Gordon said. “By adopting in 2021 the plain language authorizing skill game applicants to seek and obtain licensure — and by failing to even consider alternative language this session — the Legislature, as a body, clearly intended to allow the number of skill game licensees to grow.”
Gordon further said he did “not agree with the policy to further expand skill games in Wyoming without giving local jurisdictions at least some say in the matter.” He also expressed hope that, in future sessions, the Legislature would “reassess whether a limit on the number of skill game operators, vendors and machines should be imposed or if local government should have the authority to prohibit skill games in their jurisdiction.”
“That future discussion will be especially needed as we witness the growth of skill games and gambling expand(s) over the course of the next year,” Gordon wrote.
Bridger shared Gordon’s hope that the Legislature would provide clearer guidance on skill game expansion in the coming sessions. As such, the proposed ordinance has a two-year moratorium and will automatically expire at the end of 2024 unless the council approves a new ordinance.
“If we decide to proceed with this, this isn’t something that’s set in stone for perpetuity,” Bridger said. “It just gives us more time to take a breath and come up with a plan that’s more solid.”
“The purpose of the moratorium is to provide the Wyoming Legislature the opportunity to address this matter and to give city staff the ability to fully evaluate this issue,” Kerns wrote in his memo. “This freeze is intended to be temporary to allow everyone the opportunity to fully explore this issue and avoid an unfortunate situation of materially altering the Downtown District because of a lack of foresight.”
The proposed ordinance will be discussed during a May 9 work study of the Sheridan Planning Commission, Kerns said. It will have its first reading before the city council May 16, with third and final reading tentatively scheduled for June 20.