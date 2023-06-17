BUFFALO — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received a request from Linda Becker for a temporary increase in turbidity in Clear Creek near Buffalo. The temporary increase in turbidity is associated with proposed bank stabilization and habitat enhancement.
Activity in cold water streams like Clear Creek is normally limited to a 10 NTU increase over background. Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for up to 12 total working days, subject to monitoring and reporting. This activity will follow the procedures in Chapter 1, Section 23(c)(ii), of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules, which allow for temporary elevated levels of turbidity in certain circumstances. The applicant has applied for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 permit for the project.