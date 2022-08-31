SHERIDAN — The trial of Shaun Kobielusz continued before 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano Tuesday, with the prosecution presenting its theory of the case.
Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, or the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others.
After opening statements Monday, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Cherni started presenting the case against Kobielusz through five witnesses: the three alleged victims in the case and the law enforcement officers who investigated the crime.
Testimony began with the three alleged victims in the case, each of whom testified they did not know about or consent to the recordings the prosecution claims were orchestrated by Kobielusz.
The primary law enforcement officer on the case, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Mullikin, testified the cameras disguised as clocks that the defendant allegedly placed in one restroom captured 121 3-minute video clips with people in them, including footage of all three alleged victims and Kobielusz himself.
White solicited testimony from another law enforcement officer in the case, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mike Gale. In conjunction with SCSO and DCI officials, Gale was responsible for organizing searches relevant to the case, including a search of the defendant’s home and Amazon account. Kobielusz’s Amazon account, Gale testified, was used to purchase several items possibly related to the case, such as cameras disguised as digital alarm clocks, SD memory card adaptors and other surveillance equipment. These items were shipped to the defendant’s address under Kobielusz’s name, according to the Amazon records Gale uncovered.
Throughout cross examinations Tuesday, defense attorney Jeremy Kisling presented an alternative theory of the case. Kisling questioned both law enforcement officers about the video footage recovered, indicating there was no video of Kobielusz placing or moving the allegedly hidden cameras nor were the video files ever examined for signs of tampering. Another person, too, could have accessed Kobielusz’s Amazon account and purchased the surveillance equipment, Kisling insinuated throughout his cross examination of Gale.
By Tuesday afternoon, the prosecution rested, concluding its case-in-chief.
The defense is not required to present any witnesses or produce any evidence in the case. However, Kisling indicated the defense reserves the right to present witnesses throughout the day Wednesday.
Kobielusz’s trial is likely to conclude Wednesday evening but may continue until Thursday.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.