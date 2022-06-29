SHERIDAN — The trial of Joshua Stallman continued before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday, with the prosecution presenting its side of the case.
Stallman is accused of one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Stallman injured a victim during an incident in August 2021 by applying pressure to the throat or neck, impeding normal breathing or circulation.
During opening statements early Monday afternoon, each side presented a “brief roadmap” of their side of the case, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White explained to the jury.
White outlined her approach to the prosecution. She planned to call three witnesses: the alleged victim, the lead investigator in the case and the paramedic responsible for evaluating the alleged victim’s injuries. These three witness’ testimony, White said, would provide the jury with sufficient evidence to conclude — beyond a reasonable doubt — Stallman strangled the victim.
In his opening statement on behalf of Stallman, defense attorney Ryan Healy introduced an affirmative defense: his client was acting in self-defense at the time of the incident, trying to protect himself from the alleged victim. Even if jurors determine Stallman was not acting in self-defense during the incident, Healy argued, the evidence would fall short of demonstrating an essential element of the crime: that Stallman’s actions impeded the breath or circulation of the victim.
Throughout the day Tuesday, White presented her case as described in the opening statement, with each of her witnesses taking the stand. Healy, meanwhile, used cross examination to question witness’ credibility and dispute state evidence.
First, the victim took the stand, explaining her experiences during the altercation and the injuries she sustained during it throughout White’s direct examination. The prosecution presented photos of the alleged victim’s primary injury — which showed skin discoloration around the sternal notch at the base of her neck — and solicited testimony about how the defendant’s placing of his hand around her throat resulted in the discoloration.
During his cross examination, Healy presented evidence the August 2021 incident was not the victim and defendant’s first physical fight, indicating Stallman too may have been injured in past arguments. Similarly crucial to the defense’s side of the case, Healy pointed out the victim’s statements to dispatchers, police and paramedics that she could still breathe throughout the alleged altercation.
Second, Sheridan Police Department Officer Jack Stanley offered testimony about the police investigation of the Stallman case. White asked Stanley about his previous 16 years of experience as a Nashville police officer, which included investigating domestic violence cases. Stanley testified experience and his investigation — namely the injuries he observed on the alleged victim — resulted in pursuit of criminal charges against the defendant.
Healy, meanwhile, questioned the officer’s credibility during cross examination, noting Stanley had worked for SPD for less than two months prior to becoming the lead investigator in the Stallman case and the case may have been his first domestic violence case in Wyoming. As a result, Healy’s questioning insinuated, Stanley may have been unfamiliar with local law.
Finally, the jury heard from Aaron Bass, the Rocky Mountain Ambulance paramedic lieutenant who examined the victim’s injuries at the scene. Bass testified he found evidence of mild stridor — or a sound caused by airway obstruction — as well as some evidence of damage to the victim’s trachea, including a more-mobile-than-usual ring of cartilage in the victim’s trachea. These injuries indicated potential damage to the victim’s airway, Bass said.
During Healy’s cross examination, Bass admitted, as a paramedic, he is responsible for making field diagnoses but cannot make final diagnoses due to the lack of imaging and other technology available in the field.
By Tuesday afternoon, the prosecution rested, concluding its case-in-chief.
The defense is not required to present any witnesses or produce any evidence in the case. However, Healy indicated the defense is likely to present at least one witness as the trial continues Wednesday.
The trial is scheduled to conclude Wednesday evening but Phillips said it may continue to Thursday.