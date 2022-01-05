SHERIDAN — The prosecution presented five witnesses in the trial of Teresa Hammond, 67, before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday.
Hammond is accused of child abuse, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Hammond struck her developmentally disabled and nonverbal grandson, then 4-years-old, between six and 20 times during a single incident July 9, 2021. At the time, Hammond was the relative foster parent of two grandsons, including the alleged victim in this case.
A jury of three men and 11 women, selected Monday, filed into the courtroom Tuesday morning to hear testimony related to the incident.
In his opening statement, defense attorney Jonathan Foreman explained jurors must answer an essential question at issue in the case: Did Hammond intentionally cause physical injury to the child? While Foreman said the defense contends Hammond was not responsible for physical injuries sustained by the child, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued for the prosecution Hammond did cause her grandson’s injuries and the injuries lay outside the bounds of reasonable corporal punishment.
The prosecution began testimony with two bystanders, Christopher Madson and Travis Evers. According to their testimony, both were turning left onto Coffeen Avenue from East Brundage Lane when they noticed a woman striking a child in the McDonald’s parking lot.
“They saw something that, to them, was unacceptable,” LaRosa said in his opening statement.
One bystander, Madson, called the police, circling McDonald’s in search of Hammond’s license plate. Evers, meanwhile, confronted Hammond, driving into the McDonald’s parking lot and calling to her to calm down.
Evers saw Hammond “swat” or spank the child in the parking lot — an action which, per his testimony, he initially thought was a reasonable punishment — but said the incident escalated to more pronounced hitting when Hammond placed the child in the vehicle.
“I was concerned for the child’s safety,” Evers said on the witness stand.
Madson said he witnessed the defendant’s elbow rise at least three times in a hitting motion, but did not see whether her hand made contact with the child.
The prosecution also called three Sheridan Police Department officers, who described their responses to the incident.
Cpl. Chase Philipp explained he initially pulled Hammond over after SPD dispatch identified her license plate number.
Footage from Philipp’s body-worn camera, captured during the officer’s initial interview with the defendant and played in court, offered a glimpse into Hammond’s side of the story. The child was being defiant, Hammond said in the footage, and unlatching his car seat restraints. As a result, Hammond told Philipp, she spanked him twice in the McDonald’s parking lot. Hammond repeated similar explanations in interviews with other officers.
Meanwhile, Officer Rodney Swaney testified he interviewed the two bystanders and documented the child’s injuries in photographs, many of which were presented to the jury Tuesday. Swaney’s photographs showed a welt on the child’s forehead and scratches across his chest at various stages of healing.
Finally, Sgt. Jerry Rasmussen said he interviewed the victim and defendant in the case. Although the child was nonverbal, body-worn camera footage presented in court showed the victim pointing to places on his body — his leg, his arm, his head — with visible skin irritation or redness.
In his interview with the defendant, Rasmussen said Hammond reiterated she spanked the child twice as punishment and explained the scratches on the child’s chest resulted from either play-fighting with his 20-month-old younger brother or an accident in which Hammond scratched the boy while lifting him. After reviewing photographs of the younger brother’s fingernails, Rasmussen concluded the toddler had neither the strength nor the dexterity to cause the scratches.
The prosecution is expected to conclude by midday Wednesday, at which time the defense will present its evidence. In contrast to the prosecution, the defense is not required to present any witnesses or produce any evidence in the case. During his opening statement, however, Foreman indicated the defense may call witnesses in the case.
A verdict is expected Wednesday evening.