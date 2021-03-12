SHERIDAN — A local nonprofit organization donated funds to early childhood education efforts, parks and recreation projects and elderly and senior care services in Sheridan County this week.
Provision Fund donated $2,500 to Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation to partially fund annual scholarships for outdoor education; $2,500 to Sheridan County Soccer Association to cover operational costs in the 2021 Snickers Cup; $1,250 to Wyldflower Learning Community to partially fund the purchase of a new van for transport to and from educational services; $1,250 to CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy to partially cover operational costs for the winter equine assisted learning program at the Child Development Center; and $2,500 to operations and maintenance at The Hub on Smith.
Project funding requests from the YMCA, a second request from CHAPS and Sheridan Community Land Trust did not receive funds in the disbursement but will be considered in the next round of disbursements. Provision Fund seeks all 30,000 Sheridan County citizens to donate $100 annually to help fund community projects in the three categories. Currently, Provision Fund has more than 250 patrons involved.