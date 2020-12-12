SHERIDAN — Provision Fund’s Community Advisor Casey Osborn and Steward DJ Dearcorn distributed the first $10,000 to community projects taking place in Sheridan County and will host community conversations next week.
Sheridan Community Land Trust received $900. Sheridan Recreation District received $2,050. Wyo Kidz Childcare received $2,500. Tongue Recreation District will soon receive $2,050.
All distribution money is community funded. By signing up to become a patron of the Provision Fund, 100% of those proceeds are invested right back into the community.
For more information and to join the conversation about the Provision Fund, join one of the following conversations at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
10 a.m., The $100 million vision
11 a.m., What if we do nothing?
Noon, What are stewards, patrons and community advisor roles?
1 p.m., Bubble culture: Is that our future?
2 p.m., The Hub
3 p.m., Parks and recreation
4 p.m., Early childhood education
5 p.m., Community statistics
6 p.m., Possibilities, what could we become?
Learn more at www.provisionfund.org.