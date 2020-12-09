SHERIDAN — The Provision Fund kicked off the giving season recently with a gift of $900 to the Sheridan Community Land Trust for the cost of materials, fabrication and installation of the rollover cattleguard at a fence crossing on the newly opened Kicking Horse Trail.
SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer said each rollover cattleguard is designed for the specific needs of each crossing, with each guard being built in Sheridan County.
“This gift will make it much easier for cyclists to use Kicking Horse Trail while ensuring the cattle that graze the range around the trail are far less likely to graze their way onto neighbors’ lands,” Bauer said.
Kicking Horse Trail opened to the public in October. It is open year-round to non-motorized pedestrian, cycle and equestrian use. It is part of the Soldier Ridge Trail System, which along with Hidden Hoot Trail, The Link and Soldier Ridge Trail, comprise more than 10 miles of community trail SCLT has built and maintains Sheridan’s western edge.
To view and print community trail maps, see sheridanclt.org.