SHERIDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters was recently awarded a grant from the Provision Fund to sustain and support the organization’s efforts to serve the Tongue River valley.
Provision Fund Stewards Tom Hurley and Lindsay Parish joined the BBBS staff at the nonprofit’s office, located at Sheridan High School, to deliver a check for $2,500.
Hurley provided an overview of the Provision Fund efforts in Sheridan County and its focus on the areas of elderly and senior care services, early childhood education and parks and recreation.
BBBS’s mission to serve youth ages 5-16 through one-to-one mentoring fits squarely into the Provision Fund’s vision for early childhood education.
BBBS Director of Community Engagement Cindi Williams said the grant will support recruitment, enrollment and case management efforts for the Tongue River communities of Ranchester and Dayton.