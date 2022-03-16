SHERIDAN — It’ll be easier for people to explore the Bighorns Mountains thanks to a grant from Provision Fund that will help build and maintain Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Red Grade Trails.
Provision Fund stewards visited the SCLT office March 4 to award a grant of $2,500.
Jason Szewc, Provision Fund president, said SCLT’s work to expand recreation opportunities in the community aligns well with Provision’s vision to make the outdoors enjoyable and accessible.
“We appreciate the work SCLT does to create trail systems and accessible outdoor recreational opportunities for the people of Sheridan County. It is important to help keep projects like Red Grade Trails moving forward,” Szwec said.
The grant will be used to help connect lower loop trails accessible from Base Trailhead to those being built higher up the mountain at the Poverty Flat and Bear Gulch East Trailheads, a connection which is planned for the summer of 2022.
Once the full trail system is complete, Bauer noted, Red Grade Trails will provide visitors with 28 miles of high-quality trails open to hiking, running, walking, biking and horseback riding among practically any other non-motorized way people choose to explore the Bighorn Mountains.
“This gift means more families can have picnics while looking out at our beautiful valley from above. It means more chances to stop and smell the wildflowers on a June afternoon or to have a ball listening to bird calls in the fall,” SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer said.
Szewc explained the grant was made possible because of community members who partner with the Provision Fund. Community members who become “patrons” by contributing $100 annually have an active role in selecting projects they believe will make an impact in Sheridan County. A panel of 10 stewards oversee Provision Fund disbursements, like the grant to SCLT to support Red Grade Trails.
“There is empowerment in people who care about their community working together to help make our community a better place. As more community members become patrons, Provision Fund can help build more projects like Red Grade Trails,” Szewc said.
“We’re thankful Provision Fund chose to help make this project a reality and appreciate the kindness of our community members who make Provision Fund grant’s possible,” Bauer said.