SHERIDAN — Parents associated with parent teacher organizations shared overwhelming appreciation for communication in Sheridan County School District 2 schools during a board of trustees meeting Monday.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults shared the PTO summary notes from Sheridan High School, Sheridan Junior High School and The Wright Place Middle School.
“Some of the positive things they shared were some of the professional indicators. They saw the direct benefit of teachers collaborating on specific student learning and in fact addressing learning with the needs of all kids,” Stults said.
Parents expressed approval of dual and concurrent enrollment courses offered through Sheridan College, which has helped student career advancement after graduation.
“Sheridan High School, for the most part, provided everything for the students that they needed regardless of their areas of endeavor or pursuit,” Stults added.
Parents also shared concern over a loss of funding across the state, especially in terms of teacher salaries, coming out of the last legislative session.
“Cost adjustment in the area of teacher’s salaries and knowing that inflation continues to be extremely accelerated (concerned parents). Housing crises and other crises in Sheridan County were very high and the continued retainment of teachers while recruiting — teachers would certainly concern them,” Stults said.
According to a Legislative Service Office report, the average Wyoming teacher salary remains strong compared to neighboring states but has been on a steady decline when compared to the national average and is now at the lowest comparative point in 10 years. Salaries have remained mostly stagnant since 2012.
Despite the hurdle of state funding for teacher salaries, Henry A. Coffeen, Sagebrush, Meadowlark and Highland elementary schools all shared strong parental sentiments of great community support and communication between parents and staff. Teachers respond quickly to parents, making them feel heard and propelling communication excellence, SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit said.
Parents expressed support for the Compass Center for Families parent-liaison program, which has helped parents feel welcome.
Story Elementary School paralleled many of the feelings shared by parents, who said the school “feels like home,” has a “strong culture” and great communication, said SCSD2 Special Education Director Traci Turk.
John C. Schiffer Collaborative School encouraged strong learning among students, teachers provided opportunities for “real-world situations” and a “100% open-door policy” that parents appreciated, Turk said.
In other SCSD2 news:
• John C. Schiffer science teacher Julianne Craft was recognized as SCSD2 teacher of the year. Craft, who has worked at SHS and SJHS before landing at John C. Schiffer, said she was “greatly humbled” by the award and thanked all the teachers, board members and staff that has helped her grow within her career.
• Sheridan has been named one of the best communities for music education by the National Association for Music Merchants.
Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment for SCSD2, said the community and school have a great history of supporting the arts. NAMM analyzes the school’s structures and funding, student involvement as well as community involvement when making a decision.
• Jhett West won a Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship Award. The award was given after West’s good behavior following a Natrona County sophomore basketball game in January.
• The University of Wyoming Trustee Scholars were recognized Monday. The full-ride scholarship is given to the “best and brightest” high school seniors based on academic performance, Stults said, equaling $71,000 in awarded funds for tuition and housing. Recipients included Sarah Gonda, Richard Hall, Laurin Jensen, Amy Murdock and Keaton Phipps.
• Montana State University Presidential Scholar Medora Perkins was recognized for her achievement of being one of 20 students annually awarded the scholarship and one of the first for SHS.
• The board approved a bid for replacement of the gym and office HVAC systems at Story Elementary School Monday. Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning will complete the $113,399 project. The project will update the 1956 original heating system that exists in the gym area, which will reduce maintenance team site visits, improve energy efficiency and fix the baseboard heat issue causing it to be too hot to touch.
• Van Ewing Construction will install stairs and a plaza on the west side of SJHS to help with foot traffic by the track field, which has always been a muddy mess due to its locality and high use.
The concrete transition will provide an appropriate gathering place for students and a potential outdoor teaching area. The $35,000 project will be completed during winter or spring break of the upcoming school year.
• The board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar, which aligns SCSD2 spring break — March 25-29 — with the Northern Wyoming Community College District.