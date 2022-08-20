C223QP38008C.jpg

SHERIDAN — Whether a parent wants to make cookies for a bake sale or be the next PTO president, the best place to start is often volunteering in all three of Sheridan County’s school districts.

In Sheridan County School District 2, Sarah Keller, president of the Meadowlark Parent Teacher Organization, said she’s learned so much by volunteering at her kids’ school.

Recommended for you