SHERIDAN — Whether a parent wants to make cookies for a bake sale or be the next PTO president, the best place to start is often volunteering in all three of Sheridan County’s school districts.
In Sheridan County School District 2, Sarah Keller, president of the Meadowlark Parent Teacher Organization, said she’s learned so much by volunteering at her kids’ school.
“Our kids spend a ton of time at school, and I want to be involved with the place where my kids are spending such a big part of their life,” Keller said. “I had someone tell me just the other day that her kids’ first couple years of school, she felt kind of nervous going into the school. Now that she’s involved with PTO, it’s a normal thing for her. The school is a place she wants to be. Being involved benefits the kids, obviously, but it benefits the parents as well.”
Although PTOs are sometimes portrayed in pop culture as a group for stressed out, over-the-top moms, Keller said that at Meadowlark, the meetings are welcoming and laid back.
“Maybe there are PTOs out there that are like what is in the movies, kind of this hardcore group of crazy moms,” Keller laughed, “but ours is not like that. Ours is super laid back, even though I think it can be intimidating for people to attend their first meeting.”
There are so many ways to get involved, she said, even without attending meetings. Signing up for the email list to receive notifications when there are volunteer opportunities at the book fair, or to find out the date of the annual chili supper, is a great way to start.
“We have some people that can’t come to meetings, but if we do a dinner for parent teacher conferences, someone might bake cookies,” she said. “You can be the PTO president or you can work an hour at the book fair. There are so many different levels for getting involved.”
The Meadowlark PTO always has a table at the school’s back-to-school night, and also offers parents the chance to sign up for an email list serve for meeting notices and volunteer opportunities.
SCSD2 District Superintendent Scott Stults said he encourages parents to be involved in their kids’ education, whether they are in kindergarten or they are seniors in high school. The PTO, he agreed, is one way to do that.
“Every school has a PTO where parents can, monthly, have an opportunity to share with the building principal any questions they have, any ways they can help, any ways they can support,” Stults said. “We welcome parents in our schools.”
Stults said that in a time of teacher shortages across the country, his district is blessed to have teachers doing a phenomenal job, and wants to share what they are doing with parents.
“We encourage parents to come see the great things they are doing,” he said. “It’s OK to ask questions and be an active parent, working with us. It’s (about) us working with parents for the end benefit of improving, enhancing and ensuring that a parent’s child or their children get a high-quality education.”
SCSD1 District Superintendent Pete Kilbride said in his district, PTOs are led at the individual school level. At the district level, Kilbride leads a district accountability group with three parents from each school, for a total of 18 members. That group meets about three times a year.
“They’re my sounding board. I gather input from them, as the voice of our parents,” Kilbride said.
This year, graduation ceremonies for Tongue River High School and Big Horn High School will move to Thursday and Friday after traditionally being held on Sunday.
“That’s a big change, and I took it to the (district accountability) group first to ask what they thought,” Kilbride said. “They were supportive, and they went out to talk to their own people. They came back to the next meeting to say that they were OK with the change, but just wanted to know in advance so they could plan.”
Charles Christensen, superintendent at SCSD3, said because his district is so small, there is no PTO.
“We’re a fairly small district with one school, so we do try to keep parents involved as much as possible throughout the year,” Christensen said. “We have a back-to-school night and community dinner in August, and that’s a big deal for getting parents involved.”
The Clearmont Community Church, he continued, plans many events and fills the role a traditional PTO might in a larger community.
“The Clearmont Community Church jumps in and provides all elementary students backpacks and school supplies for the year. That may be a typical PTO or PTA function,” Christensen said. “They also do a student or kids’ night on Wednesdays that is not necessarily affiliated with the school, but a good chunk of our students go over there to participate in continued educational programming in a safe space.”
The whole community often steps up for the students, he said, and the Recreation District will sponsor and open the first preschool in the district this fall.
Woodland Park Elementary Principal Alison Vold said in SCSD2, and at her school specifically, PTO meetings serve as a great time to gather parent feedback.
“Those meetings give us a chance to visit very openly with parents, and to get insight on projects and activities at the school,” she said.
Every dollar raised through the Woodland Park PTO’s annual fundraiser goes back to the school, Vold said. In the past, PTO funds have been used to pay for field trips and activities throughout the school year to places like the Koltiska Pumpkin Patch, ski trips and the fifth-grade trip, as well as teacher appreciation luncheons and end-of-the-year celebrations.
“It just really helps us to be able to do those, ‘It would be so cool if …’ ideas,” Vold said.
In addition to activities planning and funding, the PTO serves as a point of connection for the school and parents.
“We always talk about building communities,” Vold said. “We want our families to be here. We want them to be comfortable coming in and talking and sharing, because what they bring is that next layer of engagement.”