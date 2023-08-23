image

A male sage grouse displays courtship behavior.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking everyone, especially landowners, to report dead sage grouse so the birds can be tested for West Nile virus. While there are no signs of an outbreak, Game and Fish asks the public annually for reports to help in the management of the state’s sage grouse populations.

WNV is spread by mosquitoes, and research shows sage grouse have a low resistance to the virus, which can be and is usually fatal to the birds. Evidence of the disease has been reported in past years in northeast Wyoming and in surrounding states.

