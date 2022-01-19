SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission has opened a public comment period on proposed amendments to the rules and regulations for permitting commercial solar energy facilities.
The proposed amendments authorize an applicant to revise their application as new information is gleaned from public hearings held by the county planning and zoning commission and county commission, Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid said.
The changes to the rules and regulations come roughly a year after the commission denied, on a 5-0 vote, the application of Sheridan Solar LLC, citing numerous concerns and inconsistencies within the company’s 322-page application. If the application had been approved, Sheridan Solar would have been the county’s first commercial solar energy facility.
“I don’t think this application necessarily sets that high a bar,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said during the commissions Feb. 17, 2021, meeting when the application was considered. “I don’t think the permit (application) we have right now is ready for prime time.”
Sheridan Solar was unable to revise its application during a public hearing process at the time, Reid said. Instead, they need to rewrite their application and resubmit it from scratch. The proposed rules and regulation changes should streamline the process for future applicants so entities don’t have to go through the approval process multiple times like Sheridan Solar, Reid said.
“I originally had some reservations about the idea…because I thought it appeared as if the commission was just helping the proposal go through,” Ringley said during the Jan. 18 commission meeting. “But I changed my mind on that because, even after they amend it, they still have to have another public hearing. So I’m comfortable now with the process. Basically, it just allows them to make changes based on how the wind blows at the public hearings.”
Written comments on the proposed amendments may be emailed to bocc@sheridancounty.com or dropped off at the commissioners’ office before noon March 11. The commission will hold a public hearing to receive oral comments on the amendments at its March 15 meeting.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
• Sheridan County commissioners approved a contract with human resources consulting firm Condrey and Associates to complete a market study ensuring the county is paying competitive market wages.
This marks the first study of this type in the county since 2019, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said. Vast shifts in the market over the last three years necessitated the update.
“I guess I’m more curious now because of all the changes and because of COVID and what that’s done to our market,” Obermueller said. “And how are we going to attract and retain good people? Knowing we’re at market rate is important going forward.”
Prior to the 2019 study, the county had not performed a market study since 2009, Obermueller said. Going forward, she recommends the county perform a study every three years.
“It’s certainly my recommendation that we do this more periodically, because I think what happens is you lose your prior investment because of market changes (if you wait longer than three years),” Obermueller said.
The county isn’t the only local entity currently completing a market study, according to the city of Sheridan’s Human Resources Manager Heather Doke. The city, which has not completed a market study since 2018, has also partnered with Condrey on a study, which is expected to be completed as early as next month.
The city and county allocated $27,500 each for the studies.
• Commissioners approved two agreements allowing work to begin on the redesign of Red Grade Road: a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Lands Access Program and an agreement to pay $1.3 million to the Central Federal Lands Highway Division.
With these formalities out of the way, work can begin on preliminary engineering documents, county engineer Ken Muller said.
Preliminary design will be completed in 2024 with final design completed by the summer of 2025. The project would go to bid in fall 2025, with construction work beginning in 2026, Muller said.
Public input will be solicited throughout the project, Muller said.
“We’ll start our task of developing a public involvement plan immediately,” Muller said. “We need to coordinate that with the Forest Service and BLM since they’re the federal land management agencies we’re dealing with. Together, we’ll develop a plan and start executing that plan right away.”
The project will, among other things, involve widening the road, addressing a rock slide in the area and providing better drainage along the road, Muller said.