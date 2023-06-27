SHERIDAN — Wyomingites who criticized taxation and government spending were met with applause and cheers from audience members Monday.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee conducted its first of two days of hearings Monday at Sheridan College. The hearing fell about four hours behind schedule, leaving several in attendance unable to testify during the public comment period.
Committee Co-Chair Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said he and fellow committee members were doing the best they could to move proceedings along, which was met with groans from those in attendance.
Though not a member of the committee, Rep. Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, was present and critical of the committee, saying it gave preferential treatment to Department of Revenue staff rather than members of the public. Pendergraft was also among those to criticize spending by the state.
“I would cut everything across the board. There isn’t anything that we do that we don’t spend too much money on,” he told The Sheridan Press.
Pendergraft said explicitly he would like to spend less on state-funded mental health resources.
“There’s a lot of talk right now about mental health issues, and mental health issues need to be addressed but from where I come from that’s not within the purview of good governance,” he said. “There are plenty of private enterprises that could do that, faith-based enterprises that can do that. Let’s let them do it, let them do it better and more efficiently.”
Taking state focus away from mental health resources would allow more attention to go to state highways and education, Pendergraft said.
Members of the public in attendance made clear that in their minds property taxes need to be lowered. Several people shared their property tax bills have increased by 25% this year and have nearly doubled since 2020.
“These people are being taxed out of their homes and that’s not right,” said Neil Ingram, a public commenter. “That’s not American! And that’s not right.”
Jerimiah Reiman, executive director of Wyoming County Commissioners Association, said it’s difficult to lower property tax rates at the county level because it could impact state funding a county receives. All but three counties in the state have the maximum 12 mills or $12 for every $1,000 a piece of property is worth.
“...As an example, some of our (American Rescue Plan Act) programs certainly had that as a provision that, if (a county) were not assessing the full complement of their mills then they would be put to the back of the line or ineligible for those particular programs…” Reiman said.
Property tax relief options discussed Monday were prepared by Wyoming Legislative Service Office staff during the 2022 interim session and included decreasing the number of mills assessed, amending the property tax refund program and a property tax increase percentage cap.
During the 2023 regular session, the Wyoming Legislature passed an increase to property tax rebates and with Senate Joint Resolution 3, a potential constitutional amendment that would create a new property tax class that separates primary residential properties. SJR 3 will be posed to voters on the 2024 general election ballot and will require approval from a majority of ballots cast.
The Interim Joint Revenue Committee is scheduled to meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to meet next in October.